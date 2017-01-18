LMPD sending 46 officers to DC to help with inauguration security

The LMPD officers were leaving for DC on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly four dozen officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department will protect President-Elect Donald Trump and the public during inaugural festivities in Washington.

Forty-six LMPD officers will join thousands of other officers from across the country in security our nation's capitol when Trump is sworn in as our 45th president Friday.

Nearly 900,000 people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony and parade. That's less than half the size of the crowd that attended President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009.

LMPD has played a role in presidential inaugurations since 2003. Officers who are sent are selected by merit, and they come from various units and divisions within the department.

The agency made the following post on its Facebook page shortly before the officers left for Washington on Wednesday:

Lt. Gary Burman said his officers will be positioned in front of the FBI building in Washington. They will be sworn in by US marshals, so they will have federal arrest powers, if needed.

Kentucky State Police and members of the Indiana National Guard will also be in Washington to help at the inauguration.

