Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.

The warning comes from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An apparent police imposter is stopping cars in Hardin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The law enforcement agency said it has received several reports of an older model gold Chrysler with emergency lights on the sun visor and inside the rear window pulling over drivers.

One recent incident happened Monday on US 62 near Central Hardin High School in the Cecilia area.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office advises the public to be alert for this vehicle and to call 911 if it's spotted.

