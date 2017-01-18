January 17, 2017

The Library After Dark

Rally to Move Forward

Saturday

10am-noon

Louisville Metro Hall

527 W. Jefferson Street

Rally to unify

Speakers, live music

Facebook.com/rallytomoveforward

The Library After Dark

The Louisville Free Public Library Presents

The Library After Dark

Local Music Showcase

Friday

7-10pm

Main Branch, 301 York Street

Six Bands, two stages, Selfie Station, food trucks, music-making station

LFPL.org

