Former Louisville mayor named Bellarmine executive in residence

The man who was Louisville's longest serving mayor is moving into a new job.

Jerry Abramson, who most recently served as President Obama's Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, will become an Executive in Residence at Bellarmine University.

Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics said Dr. Doris Tegart, Bellarmine's interim president, and be available as a guest lecturer in other classes. In addition, Abramson will also develop and direct a new institute for local government leadership, said the university in a statement announcing the hiring. The institute will train elected local government officials from across the nation, including city council presidents and officials serving large urban counties.

Abramson previously served as an executive in residence in 2011 before his election as Kentucky's 55th Lieutenant Governor. He also served 21 years as Louisville mayor - first as City of Louisville Mayor from 1986 to 1999, and from 2003 to 2010 as the first mayor of the Louisville Metro Government following the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County governments.

Abramson will begin his new duties next week.

