Wynonna Judd to headline 'first of many big shows' at Elizabethtown theater

Wynonna and the Big Noise will perform at the Historic State Theater on Friday, March 10. (Source: Wynonna.com)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Country music superstar Wynonna Judd will headline "the first of many big shows" Elizabethtown's Historic State Theater plans to host "from here on out," the facility's Executive Director Zachary Humphrey said Wednesday.

Judd, an Ashland, Kentucky native with strong ties to Hardin County - her uncle, Mark Judd, was a longtime Baptist minister in the area - will perform at the State Theater on Friday, March 10.

"We have had great artists and bands here in the past, including Shooter Jennings, Shenandoah, Kentucky Headhunters and many more," Humphrey said, "but I feel that Wynonna will bring a show that we haven't yet seen here at the State Theater. We're all very excited."

Wynonna and the Big Noise, her new band, will perform songs from their recent self-titled album.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to perform at KFC Yum! Center

+ Neil Diamond to celebrate 50 years in showbiz with Louisville concert

+ Idina Menzel to Let It Go in Louisville

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. at the theater office and historicstatetheater.org. They range in price from $25 to $65.

"Our plans are to make the Historic State Theater the entertainment hub of not only Elizabethtown, but Central Kentucky," Humphrey said.

The facility, which has a capacity of 650 and a brand new sound system, has not announced yet which "big shows" will follow Judd's.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.