Man suspected of store robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with the armed robbery of a convenience store near Oxmoor Center.

Laron Felix Cobb, 36, of Louisville, was arrested January 17 by Louisville Metro police.

Cobb is charged with the armed robbery of the Thorntons store at 7515 Shelbyville Road. Detectives say he entered the store around 3:10 a.m. January 10, handed the clerk a demand note and showed a handgun.

Cobb is being held on a $25,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

