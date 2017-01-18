2nd arrest made in shooting of halfway house employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second person wanted in the robbery and shooting of a halfway house employee has been arrested.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Jay'Aaron Leerod Cathey, 19, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of assault, robbery and receiving stolen property.

In a statement given after being read his Miranda rights, Louisville Metro police say Cathey admitted that he and Jermon D. Manion, 18, robbed the employee of his cell phone at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, Cathey said he shot the victim.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man suspected of store robbery arrested

+ Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.

+ 19 JCPS buses, school vandalized

The victim's pickup truck was stopped by officers as he attempted to drive himself to a hospital. Metro EMS was called to the scene after police learned the man had been shot.

Bond for Cathey was set at $75,000 cash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.