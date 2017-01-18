Reward offered after $5,000 in vandalism to miniature golf course

The business owner estimates more than $5,000 worth of damage was done. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A $200 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for more than $5,000 worth of damage to a miniature golf course in Columbus, Indiana.

A security camera captured images of four people at the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course on January 1 when two concrete animal statues and several fluorescent lights were destroyed.

The business owners are offering the reward.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected vandals should call Det. Sgt. Tom Foust with the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2642 Tips and information can be left anonymously.

