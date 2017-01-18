Nearly 300 KY National Guard members to support inauguration in DC

More than 250 of the guard members are from the 198th Military Police Battalion, based in Louisville. (Source: Kentucky National Guard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 300 members of the Kentucky National Guard will augment law enforcement in the nation's capitol this week during the 58th presidential inauguration.

More than 250 of them are from the 198th Military Police Battalion, based in Louisville.

“The 198th MP BN is honored to represent the Kentucky National Guard part of the presidential inauguration support team,” Lt. Col. John Blackburn, commander of the 198th, said in a written statement. “Our history of supporting law enforcement agencies with large-scale spectator events such as Thunder Over Louisville and The Kentucky Derby provides our leaders with the experience and understanding necessary to provide exemplary support to our nation's capital. I am confident that our soldiers will perform their duties professionally, with integrity and honor.”

The Kentuckians will join roughly 7,500 guardsmen from 44 of the 54 states and territories in support of the inauguration. The soldiers and airmen will handle duties including traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communication and overall security.

The units from Kentucky providing support are the 198th Military Police Battalion, the 149th Signal Co. based in Lexington, the 123rd Air Wing based in Louisville, the medical support team and members of the headquarters communications office from Frankfort.

"The Kentucky National Guard is proud to be a part of such a historical event,” Brig. Gen. Scott Campbell, Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general, said. “This mission serves as yet another example of the unique role of the National Guard, our interoperability with civilian agencies and our unbridled service to the nation."

Members of the Kentucky Guard have supported the last two inaugurations, but it has been several years since the commonwealth has sent this many citizen-soldiers to DC.

