LMPD looking for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing woman who is considered to be endangered.

Laura Carter, 29, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Manslick Road.

Carter is Caucasian, stands 5'6" and weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

Metro police say Carter is considered endangered because of her mental status. If spotted, do not approach her, but call 911.

