Students want answers about shooting that left UofL football players, cheerleader hurt

Many questions still remain about what happened at an off-campus housing complex just hours after Cards quarterback Lamar Jackson became the school's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner.

Football players James Hearns and Henry Famurewa, as well as a 20-year-old cheerleader, were shot at a party at The Retreat on Manor Park Drive in the early hours of Dec. 11.

WAVE 3 News has submitted several requests for information. On Wednesday, LMPD released an incident report that was heavily redacted.

Students said they want to know what led to the shooting, whose gun was used and whether there's a suspect.

"People still talk about it because they don't know what happened with the players and what went down," UofL student Lavel White said.

"I think (school officials) try to keep under wraps a lot, especially when it comes to sports and athletes because they do represent the campus and university," UofL student David Mucker said.

"Kind of sweeping it under the rug and they need to be upfront about what's going on," White said.

The investigation is in the hands of LMPD. The names of the victims in the incident report that WAVE 3 News obtained were blacked out. After social media posts by the players, it became clear who two of the three shooting victims were, even though no official confirmed the names until Dec. 30, when coach Bobby Petrino acknowledged that Hearns and Famurewa had traveled to Florida with the team but would sit out the Cards' bowl game the next day. Thirty-eight days after the shooting, the cheerleader has not been identified.

A UofL Police Department Significant Activity Report issued on Dec. 21 gave some insight into what happened, but names were redacted from that document as well. The report said there was a party at The Retreat. A pushing and shoving match started, then escalated outside with a fight, and eventually someone showed a gun. The suspects apparently fled from the area.

The UofL report indicated that a football staffer was notified of the shooting shortly after it happened. It also included a suspect description -- a black man about 6-foot-2 with a large build, a dark complexion and dreadlocks above the ear. He was wearing all black clothing that night.

The victims said they thought they could identify the suspect but didn’t know his name, the report said.

UofL said Hearns and Famurewa are enrolled in school for the spring semester. The school said the players are progressing well and their status will be updated when the team begins spring football practice.

