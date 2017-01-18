Suspect in burglary foiled by homeowner arraigned - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in burglary foiled by homeowner arraigned

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Troy Wright was arraigned on a burglary charge January 18. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Troy Wright was arraigned on a burglary charge January 18. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two people held at gunpoint by a homeowner during an attempted burglary has made his first court appearance.

Troy Wright, 31, was arrested after he broke into a home off Gardiner Lane on January 17.

Wright's bond was set at $20,000 cash. He will be back in court on January 27.

His co-defendant, Debra Watts, 19, was not arraigned today. Police say was Wright's lookout.

