Suspect in burglary foiled by homeowner arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two people held at gunpoint by a homeowner during an attempted burglary has made his first court appearance.

Troy Wright, 31, was arrested after he broke into a home off Gardiner Lane on January 17.

Wright's bond was set at $20,000 cash. He will be back in court on January 27.

His co-defendant, Debra Watts, 19, was not arraigned today. Police say was Wright's lookout.

