Mitch Daniels first ride over new bridge emotional

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He left politics to lead a university and Wednesday, the man who was instrumental in making the east end bridge a reality was back to take a look at it.



Purdue president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels took a first ride over what he helped build, the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Daniels said he likes the historic name and he believes the tolling system being used is a good one, as well as convenient.

"It's a little bit emotional actually," Daniels said of the first trip over, "just to see it and drive across it for the first time, it was a pretty moving thing."

Daniels hoped the project would trigger a better quality of life and economic growth and he believes it already has.

"Before the first shovel of dirt was turned, we began to hear as a state from interested investors," he remembered, “they just wanted to know that one day this asset would be in place."

Daniels said he thought about what made it all possible when he opened the bids a decade ago for the Indiana Toll Road. He hoped for as much as $2.5 billion and got an envelope with a bid of $3.9 billion.

"I just flashed (back) the thought, those bridges and I-69 and U.S. 31 and all these other dreams that people had all over Indiana can actually come true."

Daniels said about $400 million was directly invested in the bridges which helped keep the cost and tolls down. He said at a time when the nation is divided what should not be overlooked here is how unique the project was with two states and two political parties dealing with a complicated and delicate project and being able to get it done.



He said looking at the Lewis and Clark Bridge, "Here's a pretty emphatic counter example, let’s hope there's more like it coming from somewhere."

Daniels said of the proposed gas tax to help fund roads and bridges, he'll leave that issue to new leaders.

He also said Wednesday, has no plan to run for any office. He won't be at the inauguration and as for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, he said he believes Pence could be instrumental for Trump working with a congress he already knows.

After hearing President George H. W. Bush was hospitalized along with former First Lady Barbara Bush, he also told reporters he hopes for their quick recovery saying President Bush is a great American, one of the most kind and selfless people he's ever met.



