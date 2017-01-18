SUV hits Spalding University building

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Second and Breckinridge streets, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after an SUV hit a building belonging to Spalding University in downtown Louisville.

No injuries were reported.

