Girl left alone on school bus; found in depot

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Kailanie Kane’s screams for help are the only reason she got off her school bus Tuesday morning.



A pre-kindergarten student in Elizabethtown, Kailanie fell asleep during her route and woke up alone on her bus in the district’s compound.



Her mother, Keysha Kane, got a call from the district at 9:50 a.m. about the incident.



“The mechanic or somebody in the compound heard her screaming and crying and banging on the windows,” Keysha Kane said.



Nate Huggins is the district’s transportation director.



"First time it's ever happened here in the nine years I've been in this district as the transportation director,” Huggins said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 19 JCPS buses, school vandalized

+ Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.

+ Report: You could get $500 or more for unwanted robocalls



He added the girl’s bus is one of only four in the 21-bus fleet that don’t have No Child Left Behind technology. It’s an alarm system that starts when the driver turns off the bus and requires them to press a button in the back of the bus to stop it. The idea is the driver has to walk the length of the bus and check the seats. The technology has been phased in gradually since the mid-2000s.



Keysha Kane said the newer technology would have helped.



“That would probably help from that happening again because like they said, she was laying down so for him to walk back and forth, he would've had to see her," she said.



The district has apologized and fired the driver.



"This could've been a situation on a field trip somewhere and that kid could've been on the bus and something could've happen but grateful to God that it didn't," Huggins said.



Keysha Kane called it a nightmare for her and her daughter.



"Hearing her say, ‘mom, I was screaming for you and you didn't come save me,’ that breaks my heart,” she said. “I never want there to be a time where my child needed me and I couldn't come help."



Now, her daughter may not get back on a bus.



“She's terrified,” Keysha Kane said. “After going through something like that, I wouldn't want to ride the bus either so if I have to, I'll pick her up and take her to school everyday."



JCPS said the No Child Left Behind technology is continuing to be phased into its buses. Currently, 87 percent of buses are equipped with the alarm.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.