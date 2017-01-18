New name rolled out for Time Warner Cable

A pre-kindergarten student in Elizabethtown, Kailanie fell asleep during her route and woke up alone on her bus in the district’s compound.More >>
Time Warner Cable announced a merger with Charter Communications and Bright House Networks last year.More >>
Many questions still remain about what happened at an off-campus housing complex just hours after Cards quarterback Lamar Jackson became the school's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner.More >>
The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Second and Breckinridge streets, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Troy Wright, 31, was arrested after he broke into a home off Gardiner Lane on January 17.More >>
