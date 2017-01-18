New name rolled out for Time Warner Cable

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's being called a new day in Louisville as Time Warner Cable officially becomes Spectrum.

Spectrum has launched cable television, telephone and internet service in Louisville and surrounding areas.

Time Warner Cable announced a merger with Charter Communications and Bright House Networks last year. Spectrum is the result of the merger.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SUV hits Spalding University building

+ Reward offered after miniature golf course vandalized

+ Jerry Abramson named Bellarmine executive in residence

"Spectrum features straight forward nationally uniform pricing with no contracts, no early termination fees and is backed by a 30 day money back guarantee," said Mike Hogan, a Spectrum spokesman. "I think that makes us stand out from our competitors."

In addition to faster internet speeds, thousands of high definition on demand options and unlimited local and long distance calling, Spectrum is also bringing some 20,000 jobs back to the United States. Some of those jobs will be in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.