Not guilty plea entered for man charged in roommate's murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A trial date has been set for a man accused in the shooting death of his roommate.

Joshuah Rainbolt, 20, was charged with murder after the body of his roommate, Blake Box-Skinner, was discovered covered in debris in an out-building on his property in Washington County, Indiana property, on Jan. 12.

A not guilty plea was entered for Rainbolt, who will be assigned a public defender.

He is being held without bond and is expected back in court in February.

Rainbolt’s trial is scheduled to start on June 6.

