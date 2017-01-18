Not guilty plea entered for man charged in roommate's murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A trial date has been set for a man accused in the shooting death of his roommate.



Joshuah Rainbolt, 20, was charged with murder after the body of his roommate, Blake Box-Skinner, was discovered covered in debris in an out-building on his property in Washington County, Indiana property, on Jan. 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: IN man charged with murdering roommate



A not guilty plea was entered for Rainbolt, who will be assigned a public defender.



He is being held without bond and is expected back in court in February.



Rainbolt’s trial is scheduled to start on June 6.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.