Ribbon cut on new center for student athletes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An organization that helps develop young athletes on and off the field showed off its new facility.

Super Student Athletes cut the ribbon on its new LIFE Center located off Eiler Avenue on Wednesday.



Super Student Athletes works with young people to provide not only physical education, proper nutrition, health and leadership development to athletes on the field, but also to positive leaders in the community.

Mario Urrutia, with Super Student Athletes, said, "We feel the kids can come and not want to leave, can hang out, you know, we all understand the crime rate and the negative things that are going on, in our city, so this is something positive for them to look forward to. You know, after school to come here and spend as much time as they can and, you know, it'll be a safe place a safe haven for them."



In addition to training, students will receive tutoring, have to opportunity to attend financial and nutrition classes and complete community service projects.

