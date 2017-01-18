Bullitt Co. squad could help make cheerleading an Olympic sport - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bullitt Co. squad could help make cheerleading an Olympic sport

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Eastside Middle School's national champion cheerleading squad learned they will be the junior league representatives for the International Cheerleading Union, or ICU. (Source: YouTube) The Eastside Middle School's national champion cheerleading squad learned they will be the junior league representatives for the International Cheerleading Union, or ICU. (Source: YouTube)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A local cheerleading squad could write the way for a new Olympic sport.

The Eastside Middle School's national champion cheerleading squad learned they will be the junior league representatives for the International Cheerleading Union, or ICU.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
19 JCPS buses, school vandalized
Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.
Report: You could get $500 or more for unwanted robocalls

The ICU is currently working with the Olympic committee to possibly get cheerleading added as an Olympic sport by 2020.

Eastside has two cheer teams, both of which are national champions.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly