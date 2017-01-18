Student's artwork scores her Derby tickets

Addie won six box seats to the Derby and new art supplies. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A high schoolers work of art turned into her ticket to the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.



DuPont Manual High School student Addie Clark’s drawing of the Kentucky Derby crowd earned her top nods in the Horsing Around with Art contest.

Addie said she had entered the contest before and focused on the horses and the roses, but this year she wanted to focus on the people because, according to Addie, the people make the Derby.

Addie won six box seats to the Derby and new art supplies.

