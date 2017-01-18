KY drivers no longer receive license expiration notices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every four years, Kentucky drivers rely on one piece of mail to make sure they can renew their drivers licenses. But now drivers will now be on their own to remember when their licenses expire, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



The state stopped sending out reminders in the fall of 2016.

Officials said the reminders were costing them more money because one-third of those reminders were returned to the state.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 19 JCPS buses, school vandalized

+ Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.

+ Report: You could get $500 or more for unwanted robocalls



Officials estimate the change would save more than $250,000 a year which would mean more money for the state roads fund.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.