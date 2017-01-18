Pass the Cash: A little help for a family provider facing heath issues

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been seven weeks since we last Passed the Cash.



I was on sick leave, recovering from a stroke the day after Thanksgiving. During one of the darkest periods in my life I received so many letters, cards gifts and heard so many kind words. That's what we do when we Pass the Cash together. It's not really about the money - it's helping someone understand that tomorrow can be better and we can bear the hardship we face today.



On Wednesday we head all the way Shepherdsville to prove our point. A struggling family of five from Nelson County were this week’s nominees for Pass the Cash.

Bobbie and her husband Randy are dear friends of Denise.



“They've been going through a hard time,” Denise said. “It bothers me to see ‘cause I've been through hard times myself.”

MORE: Pass the Cash



Randy has always provided for his family, his wife and three boys. Now, bad health has made for some very bad times.



“They're in a hard time because of his job loss. He can't work. The doctor won't release him to work,” Denise said.



No work means no money, but they do have a pile of mounting bills.



“I think maybe she sold some stuff to try to get some money to pay,” Denise said.



Randy has been hit with several strokes, bleeding on the brain, high blood pressure and stress reaching an all-time high.



“I mean he's like a ticking time bomb,” Denise said.



All the pressure means more problems, so Denise called us to Pass the Cash. She knows WAVE 3 News starts with $300, plus we had an anonymous $100 bill and $200 from Mr. Kirk Bush.



When we went to meet them, Bobbie and Randy were actually in a meeting dealing with one of the family’s debts.



In just minutes Bobbie came running outside to help her friend until she realized Denise was there to help her.



“I know you've had a rough time because of Randy's health. I want to give it to you if I can count it,” Denise said.



There were lots of tears and a whisper of gratitude.



“We've been through so much. I get scared,” Bobbie said. “Everyday is a struggle ‘cause I don't know if he's going to have another stroke or what's going to happen.”



But what the family does have is faith.



“Faith of a mustard seed...it's still hard,” Bobbie said. “I really appreciate you doing this, for my good friend. It really means a lot to us.”

Since 2011, WAVE 3 News has given away thousands of dollars to worthy recipients in our Pass the Cash segment. Click here to tell us about a Kentuckiana family or individual who you believe deserves a special gift of $300. (Be sure you are registered on wave3.com.) You cannot nominate yourself or a family member.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.