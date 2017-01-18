Teens sentenced in robbery, shooting death of cab driver

Barry Glenn Morris and Anu White were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of robbery. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teenagers charged in connection to the murder and robbery of a Louisville cab driver learned their fate Wednesday afternoon.



Barry Glenn Morris and Anu White were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of robbery in the November 2014 murder and robbery of Papa Thiam.

Both White and Morris were sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbery.?

Prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown said, “We were satisfied that the jury saw that they planned this robbery and that this was a first degree robbery and obviously something very serious that led to the loss of life.”



Two other teens charged in this case took plea deals.



