1 shot in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – New Albany police are investigating after one person was shot.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Erni Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to New Albany police.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Floyd for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.



Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany police at (812) 948-NAPD.

