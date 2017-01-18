Agreement reached to control Butchertown smell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city of Louisville and the JBS Swift Plant in Butchertown have officially reached an agreement designed to help control the smell from the pork processing plant.

A third party auditor will be brought in and JBS Swift promised to look into new technology to help control the stench.

JBS Swift Plant general manager Eric Wallin said, “We think we've got very good systems, and again, we'll continue to look for new opportunities. We're testing something right now that we believe is another way to augment our treatment of the odors.”



Wallin said he is committed to being a good neighbor in Butchertown.

