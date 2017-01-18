Lawsuit: Middle school student assaulted in cafeteria

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A lawsuit claims a middle school student was bullied and assaulted. Now, the boy's parents are suing Jefferson County Public Schools claiming staff members did not do enough to stop the beating.

Attorney Ted Gordon filed the lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools.



The document names the principal, assistant principal and counselor at Olmsted Academy North, along with the guardians of a student.



“It's one of the worse cases of an absence of negligence supervision,” Gordon said.



The lawsuit claims a 7th grader was bullied in the school cafeteria while a school counselor was supervising the lunch.



“The counselor is in there okay,” Gordon said. “She says leave him alone. Everybody in the world would have thought she was going to get an SRO or security to come in and protect.”

The lawsuit suggests the counselor left her post allowing Gordon’s client to be assaulted by another classmate. The damage to the child’s face was so severe that three plates had to be placed around his eye. Another surgery is scheduled and he hasn't been able to return to school due to medical concerns.



“The kid is really going through hell that the kid shouldn't be going through,” Gordon said.



According to Gordon, school officials initially claimed it was the child's fault for the assault until they saw video of the incident. However, they wouldn't allow the student's parents to see the tape.



“We want full transparency,” Gordon said. “I don't understand if you're going to blame somebody why you don't show him or at least his parents the tape.”



This lawsuit is ordering the school to turn the footage over to the courts.



“All he wants to do is have a safe learning environment,” Gordon said. “Go through school.”



JCPS does not comment on pending litigation. JCPS officials are expected to appear in court on Monday to turn over the video of the incident.



