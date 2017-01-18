Sacred Heart choir performs at Bluegrass Ball in DC - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sacred Heart choir performs at Bluegrass Ball in DC

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The choir from Sacred Heart in Louisville performed “My Old Kentucky Home." (Source: Elizabeth Donatelli) The choir from Sacred Heart in Louisville performed “My Old Kentucky Home." (Source: Elizabeth Donatelli)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration is not until Friday, but the balls have already started in Washington DC.

On Wednesday it was the Bluegrass Ball, a black-tie affair hosted by the Kentucky Society of Washington.

The choir from Sacred Heart in Louisville performed “My Old Kentucky Home” as guests who were dressed to the nines tasted a selection of Kentucky bourbons.

Attendees also dined on a Kentucky-inspired menu with many ingredients that were grown in the Commonwealth.

