Sacred Heart choir performs at Bluegrass Ball in DC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration is not until Friday, but the balls have already started in Washington DC.



On Wednesday it was the Bluegrass Ball, a black-tie affair hosted by the Kentucky Society of Washington.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Yarmuth will not attend Trump's inauguration

+ Parties, protests to take over DC for Trump's inauguration

The choir from Sacred Heart in Louisville performed “My Old Kentucky Home” as guests who were dressed to the nines tasted a selection of Kentucky bourbons.



Attendees also dined on a Kentucky-inspired menu with many ingredients that were grown in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.