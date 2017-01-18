Home repair scam targets seniors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Home repair scam targets seniors

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are warning people of a scam targeting seniors.

According to police, the scammers go to people’s homes and tell them they need repairs. Once the inside, LMPD said the scammers could steal cash, jewelry and other collectibles.

Officer Russell Miller said, “If someone comes to your door advertising or trying to do home improvement, unsolicited by you, don't let them in the door. If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.”

Anyone with information about any scams is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

