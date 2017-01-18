D Nalley's Restaurant reopens

D Nalley's Restaurant, located on South Third Street in Old Louisville, was closed for a year and a half. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville favorite is back open.

D Nalley's Restaurant, located on South Third Street in Old Louisville, was closed for a year and a half.



The restaurant is a classic diner that dates all the way back to 1967.



D Nalley's is now serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.



The owners hope to expand to dinner service soon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.