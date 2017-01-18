Watch what you wear: New UofL student section policy goes into e - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Watch what you wear: New UofL student section policy goes into effect

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new policy for the University of Louisville student section will go into effect for Thursday's game against Clemson at the KFC Yum! Center.

The policy states any students wearing another team's colors will be sent to the back row.

The same rule applies for football games.

Students received an email explaining the changes.

