Blackmon's buzzer beater the difference as IU wins at Penn State 78-75

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - James Blackmon finished with 17 points and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Indiana to a 78-75 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.
Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson also scored 17 points each as Indiana (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) survived a late Penn State rally.
Tony Carr scored a career-best 24 points and Shep Garner added 15 for the Nittany Lions (11-8, 3-3) who trailed by 14 with 9:19 left.
It was the second straight win for the Hoosiers (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) who took control by halftime and led the entire second half until a pair of Lamar Stevens free throws tied the game with less than five seconds left.
The Hoosiers were up 67-53 before Penn State used a short run and an Indiana shooting lull that lasted over four minutes to cut the lead to 75-73 when Garner hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left.
