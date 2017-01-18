Durr scores 20 as #9 UofL beats Georgia Tech 91-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 20 points, Mariya Moore added 13 and No. 9 Louisville held Georgia Tech to a program-low two points in the second quarter to pace a 91-51 rout Wednesday night.
Durr wasted no time getting the Cardinals (17-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) started toward their 100th victory at the KFC Yum! Center and finishing January 3-0 at home. The sophomore guard scored the game's first basket from behind the arc and 4 of 8 overall from long range to surpass her eight-point outing vs. Miami on Sunday.
Moore chipped in three 3s and Kylee Shook one as Louisville made 7 of 10 in the quarter. Chelsea Guimaraes' jumper with 7:40 remaining before halftime was the Yellow Jackets' only basket as they went 1 of 15 in the quarter.
Kaylen Pugh and Francesca Pan had nine points each for Georgia Tech (13-5, 2-3), which made just 17 of 61 from the field (28 percent).
