Flu death reported in Louisville

The CDC recommends for everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine. (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 2017 flu season has turned deadly in Louisville.



The Metro Health Department confirmed Wednesday an older patient with underlying medical conditions died from the flu.

PREVIOUS STORY: Flu now widespread in Kentucky



Two flu deaths have also been reported in Lexington.

The CDC recommends for everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine. Young children, pregnant women, those over 50 and those with chronic health conditions are at high risk for complications.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.