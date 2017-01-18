2 dogs die in fire at home paid off days earlier

Firefighters on the roof of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two dogs died after a home that was just paid off caught fire in the Shelby Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said heavy fire was coming from the home when crews arrived.



Perry McDaniels said he and his wife lived in the home for 48 years and paid it off just days before the fire.

McDaniels' wife heard a loud "boom" while she was in a bathroom near the back of the home and saw flames seconds later.

"My wife was in the ambulance," McDaniels said. "The said she was kind of in shock. My wife is real bad sick. She's been sick for five years, on oxygen for 24 hours."

Frederick said the house is a total loss.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

