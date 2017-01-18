2 dogs die in Shelby Park fire

Firefighters on the roof of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two dogs died after a home caught fire in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said heavy fire was coming from the building when crews arrived.?



A woman who was inside the home when the fire started was able to make it out of the home safely.



Frederick said the house is a total loss.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

