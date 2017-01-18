2 dogs die in Shelby Park fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 dogs die in Shelby Park fire

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Firefighters on the roof of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Firefighters on the roof of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two dogs died after a home caught fire in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Fire and Rescue Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said heavy fire was coming from the building when crews arrived.?

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
19 JCPS buses, school vandalized
Public warned about unauthorized traffic stops in Hardin Co.
Report: You could get $500 or more for unwanted robocalls

A woman who was inside the home when the fire started was able to make it out of the home safely.

Frederick said the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly