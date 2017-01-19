Madison community members push to reverse school board vote

Hundreds marched in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday night to send a message to school system decision-makers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – Hundreds marched in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday night to send a message to school system decision-makers; their high school principal should stay in his current role.

At last Wednesday’s school board meeting, three out of five of the school board members voted to reassign Madison Consolidated High School Principal Kevin Yancey to a district level role; a new position called Alumni Relations & Community Outreach Coordinator.

“The more we talked about it, many of us said ‘that would be a perfect for Kevin Yancey,’” School Board President Joyce Imel said.

Imel said the position has been discussed for several years. The position is part of a new effort from school leaders to build a stronger relationship with alumni and the Madison Consolidated School District in hopes of building an endowment.

“We felt like this was something he was excited about but that seemed to change,” Imel said.

But community members feel differently. Hundreds marched from the high school to the administration building to send a message to the superintendent and school board leaders. They disagree with the decision to move Yancey, a beloved leader of their high school.

Yancey showed up at the march to thank students for acting peacefully and for their support during this difficult time for his family.

He said he will remain the principal of the high school until June and then will announce whether or he plans to take the Alumni position. His first choice is to stay on as principal of Madison.

Meanwhile, Imel said the school board members are working hard to make decisions in the best interest of the school district and its students.

“I would like to move forward with our current administration,” Imel said.



