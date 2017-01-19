BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Body pulled from Shepherdsville lake may have been suspect running from police

The incident happened in the Mallard Lake subdivision. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

An LMPD dive team was at the scene. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A body was pulled from a body of water in Shepherdsville early Thursday morning, and witnesses said the man may have been running from police.

The incident happened in the Mallard Lake subdivision.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, but has not released any information.

Neighbors and witnesses who were interviewed by police said officers were investigating a serious of car break-ins or home invasions when a man - believed to be a suspect - jumped into the water and drowned.

This story will be updated.

