Burglary suspect whose body was pulled from Shepherdsville pond ID'd

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A burglary suspect died late Wednesday after running from police and jumping into a Shepherdsville subdivision's pond, claiming he couldn't swim, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

According to a news release from KSP, Shepherdsville police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Landmark Court about 11:24 p.m. Wednesday. Shepherdsville Police Officer Matthew Johnson saw a man matching the suspect's description walking near the home where the burglary was reported. Police said Johnson tried to make contact with the man, later identified as Shawn L. Gabaree, 28, of Shepherdsville, but Gabaree immediately began to run.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Johnson chased Gabaree on foot, and instructed him several times to stop, but he did not.

KSP said both men ran into the Mallard Lake subdivision where Gabaree ran into a pond. Johnson ordered Gabaree to come out of the water, but he refused. Police said Gabaree stated he could not swim and then went underwater. Johnson went into the water after him, but was unable to locate the man.

Gabaree's body was later recovered by the Louisville Metro Police Department's dive team. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 dogs die in Shelby Park fire

+ Flu death reported in Louisville

+ Lawsuit: Middle school student assaulted in cafeteria

KSP is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.