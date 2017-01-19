UPDATE: Burglary suspect whose body was pulled from Shepherdsville pond ID'd

The incident happened in the Mallard Lake subdivision.More >>
A 21-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department was indicted this week by a grand jury for his alleged actions during an arrest last fall.
A dispatcher said the fire is burning in the 900 block of State Street.
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
At last Wednesday's school board meeting, three out of five of the school board members voted to reassign Madison Consolidated High School Principal Kevin Yancey to a district level role.
