Century-old home in New Albany swallowed by flames

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - An iconic New Albany home, more than 100 years old, was swallowed by flames Thursday morning.



The New Albany Fire Department began fighting the fire in the 900 block of State Street about 5:15 a.m.

The house currently sits vacant, but it is best known as the former site of a funeral home.



The house has stood on State Street since 1910. It recently underwent a few cosmetic renovations by its new owners, Larry Conley and Jon English, who hope to increase the home's value while waiting for a buyer. The men purchased the home about six months ago.



"We had hope for this," Conley said. "This is a nice piece of property. We wanted to keep it in the community."



Conley and English purchased the Victorian home at a tax sale. Before that, the 4,000-square-foot structure was the location of Baity Funeral Home.



"It had old wood, good wood in it with great big rooms," Conley explained.

While its sound structure made the three-story home desirable, it is the same reason firefighters had difficulty battling the flames there.



"The older buildings are usually more difficult to fight," Major Matt Bowyer of New Albany Fire Department said. "I think maybe they were built a little better back then."



Firefighter spent about 45 minutes gaining control of the flames and several hours curing all hot spots. Meanwhile, Conley stared at the home, waiting to hear just how badly it was damaged in order to know how he and his business partner should move forward.



"The attic is completely gone, they said. Maybe someone will want it the way it is, who knows," Conley said.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



There was also concern about a New Albany firefighter who injured his leg while fighting the fire. He was taken to a hospital, one fire official said his injuries are not serious.

