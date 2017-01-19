UPDATE: Firefighter suffers leg injury battling fire at former New Albany funeral home

Flames could be seen on the second floor. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A firefighter was taken to a hospital with a leg injury he suffered while battling a fire in New Albany Thursday morning.

Major Matt Bowyer of the New Albany Fire Department said the firefighter's injury was not serious.



Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire at a former funeral home that was being renovated about 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found heavy fire in the attic, Bowyer said. The fire was difficult to fight because of the construction work and the age of the building.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to gain control of the flames. They expected to remain on the scene until at least 9 a.m.

Bowyer said the fire was still burning between the floor and ceiling in the attic about 7 a.m., and crews were still trying to extinguish them.

