New Albany police corporal indicted on battery, official misconduct charges in suspect's arrest

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 21-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department was indicted this week by a grand jury for his alleged actions during an arrest last fall.

Cpl. John Hall was indicted for alleged misdemeanor battery and felony official misconduct.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: New Albany police corporal investigated

The case involves the Oct. 7 arrested of Jereme Koch.

Previously, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey would only say Hall was under investigation for possibly violating standard operating procedures. Bailey said an internal investigation was ongoing and that Indiana State Police already had conducted its own investigation.

Hall currently is on administrative leave. His assignment at the time of the alleged incident, the details of which are not known, was third shift patrol division supervisor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.