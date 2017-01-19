January 18, 2017

Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope

StageOne Family Theatre Presents

"John Lennon and Me"

In Partnership with the Youth Performing Arts School

January 28, February 4 and 11, 2pm

(February 4 is the American Sign Language, Sensory Friendly Performance, Audio description and Caption Theater)

The Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater

$15-$20

Kentuckycenter.org for tickets

StageOne.org for more info

Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope

Upcoming screenings:

January 25, 6pm

Norton Ortho Hand Care, 9880 Angie's Way

February 2, 6pm

Central High School, 1130 W. Chestnut Street

February 13, 5:00 pm

Clifton Center's Eifler Theatre, 2117 Payne Street

February 23, 6 pm

Durrett Auditorium, 4409 Preston Hwy

March 2, 7pm

Spirit Filled New Life Ministries, 4936 Hazelwood Avenue

All events are free, but registration is required. For more information, go to www.wave3.com and click the community tab.

