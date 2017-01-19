January 18, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

January 18, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

"John Lennon and Me"

StageOne Family Theatre Presents
"John Lennon and Me"
In Partnership with the Youth Performing Arts School
January 28, February 4 and 11, 2pm
(February 4 is the American Sign Language, Sensory Friendly Performance, Audio description and Caption Theater)
The Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater
$15-$20
Kentuckycenter.org for tickets
StageOne.org for more info

Resilience: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope

Upcoming screenings:
January 25, 6pm
Norton Ortho Hand Care, 9880 Angie's Way
February 2, 6pm
Central High School, 1130 W. Chestnut Street
February 13, 5:00 pm
Clifton Center's Eifler Theatre, 2117 Payne Street
February 23, 6 pm
Durrett Auditorium, 4409 Preston Hwy
March 2, 7pm
Spirit Filled New Life Ministries, 4936 Hazelwood Avenue
All events are free, but registration is required. For more information, go to www.wave3.com and click the community tab.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly