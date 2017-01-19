Probus enters Alford plea in shooting of Shively officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with shooting a police officer during a drug investigation at his home has been sentenced to prison after accepting a plea deal.

Kenneth R. Probus, 54, entered an Alford plea to charges of assault 3rd degree of a police officer and three counts of wanton endangerment. Charges for criminal attempted murder, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

On the morning January 8, 2016, Shively police served a search warrant at the Probus home as part of a drug investigation. After police announced their presence, the breached the door and went inside. Probus was in a locked bedroom and fired on Shively police when the door was opened.

Det. Wes Singleton was struck three times - once in his badge that was hanging around his neck and twice in the legs near the knee. Probus was wounded by return fire from police.

Judge Judith McDonald Burkman sentenced Probus to serve seven years in prison - five years on the assault charge and two years on the wanton endangerment charges. Probus can petition the court for shock probation after 30 days. Prosecutors said they would not object to the request.

