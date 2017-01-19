Probus enters Alford plea in shooting of Shively officer

A 21-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department was indicted this week by a grand jury for his alleged actions during an arrest last fall.More >>
A 21-year veteran of the New Albany Police Department was indicted this week by a grand jury for his alleged actions during an arrest last fall.More >>
The incident happened in the Mallard Lake subdivision.More >>
The incident happened in the Mallard Lake subdivision.More >>
Kenneth R. Probus, 54, had been the subject of a drug investigation.More >>
Kenneth R. Probus, 54, had been the subject of a drug investigation.More >>
A dispatcher said the fire is burning in the 900 block of State Street.More >>
A dispatcher said the fire is burning in the 900 block of State Street.More >>
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of South Shelby Street around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>