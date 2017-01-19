New Albany murder victim identified

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The name of the man who died in a New Albany shooting has been released.

Richard Cozart, Jr., 20, died at Baptist Health Floyd from a gunshot wound.

New Albany police were called to the area of Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive around 6:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving in the area, police were told a man with a gunshot wound, later identified as Cozart, had been brought to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with Cozart's death. Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany police at 812-944-6411 or the NAPD Crime Line at 812-948-NAPD (812-948-6273).

