Ray Lewis releases bourbon, gifts to Trump, Pence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis is releasing his own bourbon.

100 bottles of Ray's Reserve Bourbon will be available for purchase next month. All profits will go to the Time to Shine Scholarship & Internship Program for Women, which 'aims to impove the education, skills and employment prospects of high school female students'.

Two bottles will be given to President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence as symbolic gestures. Mr. Trump claims to not drink alcohol.

Ray's Reserve is sourced from an unnamed distillery, and released through his company Daytoon Distributors.

