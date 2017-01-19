Riverlink announces invoices are coming

Tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy and East End Bridge on Dec. 30. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you do not have your Riverlink account set up , keep a close eye on your mailbox.

Officials announced today, bridge toll invoices will start going out Friday.

"As they receive the first round of bills, if they want to they can still open a prepaid Riverlink account, its not too late," Riverlink's Mindy Peterson said. "And what's going to happen, if they open that prepaid Riverlink account we're actually going to give them this one time opportunity to roll back those tolls and pay the transponder rate.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Century-old home in New Albany swallowed by flames

+ New Albany murder victim identified

+ Burglary suspect whose body was pulled from Shepherdsville pond ID'd

If that invoice is not paid within 30 days, penalties will begin to accrue.

Billing is driver activity based, meaning after making two trips across any tolled bridge, an invoice is triggered.

If you have not opened your prepaid Riverlink account, now may be the perfect time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.