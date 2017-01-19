Decomposed body found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a badly decomposed body was discovered in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police said the body was found Wednesday night in the 10000 block of Blue Lick Road.

Police are working to learn more about the victim and how the person died.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

