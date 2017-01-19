Neighbors describe moments before man drowned in Shepherdsville

Neighbors react to a petty crime that resulted in a fatality after a man drowned in a Shepherdsville lake.More >>
Neighbors react to a petty crime that resulted in a fatality after a man drowned in a Shepherdsville lake.More >>
Sydney Cundiff, who worked at the Y located off Fordhaven Road, intentionally caused serious physical injury to a child in September of 2016, according to court documents.More >>
Sydney Cundiff, who worked at the Y located off Fordhaven Road, intentionally caused serious physical injury to a child in September of 2016, according to court documents.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
Rain is expected across the area Thursday night, and thunder is likely in some parts of town as well.More >>
Rain is expected across the area Thursday night, and thunder is likely in some parts of town as well.More >>
If you do not have your Riverlink account set up , keep a close eye on your mailbox.More >>
If you do not have your Riverlink account set up , keep a close eye on your mailbox.More >>