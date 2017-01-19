Neighbors describe moments before man drowned in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday night Shawn Gabaree, 28, was pulled out of a pond off West Blue Lick Road.

Police received a report of attempted burglaries at the Shepherdsville Village Apartments around 11:30 p.m.

Two residents of the apartment, Shontae Williams and Toi Decker, confronted the two men who they say were trying to get into their homes.

“They took off running," Decker said. "One of the guys had a screwdriver in his back pocket. I did go and I did chase after them and we ended up by the woods, but I didn’t go in the woods.”

Decker’s husband called police and Shepherdsville Police Officer Matthew Johnson saw a man fitting the description.

“Police coming this way and he going that way," Williams said. "Police turn around to get him and next thing I hear he jumped in the lake,”

Gabaree drowned in a pond near the Ballard subdivision.

“Not many people didn’t know that Shawn couldn’t swim, so it seems kind of odd,” Rachel Lenz said.

Lenz was in a relationship with Shawn Gabaree and early Thursday morning received the bad news from Gabaree’s young daughter.

“She said my daddy died he is with the angels now,” Lenz said.

According to Kentucky State Police, who are investigating the death, Gabaree yelled he couldn’t swim before running into the pond.

Gabaree’s body was later pulled from the pond by Louisville Metro Dive Team.

Neighbors say it was an eventful night that started with some petty crime and ended with the death of a man who was a brother, son and father.

“He just wasn’t thinking all he was thinking is I got to get away from the police and that was the only place to go. But I ain’t jumping in no lake if I can’t swim.” Williams said.

The neighbors send their condolences to the Gabaree family.

Shepherdsville Police say they are still looking for the second burglary suspect.

