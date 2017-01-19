Officer indicted for battery, suspect's brother heard arrest on phone

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 21-year police veteran is facing allegations of battery and official misconduct.

New Albany Police Corporal John Hall is suspended without pay following a state police investigation and a grand jury indictment. The misconduct felony charge stems from an Oct. 7, 2016 pursuit and arrest.

The indictment accuses Hall of felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery involving the arrest of Jereme Koch, 32.

Jereme Koch’s brother, Keith Koch, said he heard it all unfold on the phone.

"He was kind of hysterical," Keith Koch said of his brother's demeanor on the phone during the chase and arrest.

Keith Koch said his brother had taken his Toyota the night of Oct. 7 when he called him running from police. According to court documents, Jereme Koch ran out of the New Albany Plaza Kroger with a cart full of groceries without paying. Police were called and as Jereme Koch turned on Bono Road, he realized police were following him.

His brother said his phone rang with Jereme Koch saying, “I'm sorry, I got your car and they're behind me, I'm going to jail and they got me."

Keith Koch said he also heard the police sirens in the background. According to one officer's sworn statement, several officers got involved in the pursuit of Jereme Koch that ended on Interstate 64 east near the 122 mile marker when an Indiana State Police Trooper put down stop sticks to deflate his tires.



Court documents said he kept going near the Sherman Minton bridge, hitting three police vehicles.

The officer writing the report heard Jereme Koch say "I give up, you all got me" but said Jereme Koch

resisted again and was tased.

Keith Koch said he heard the same thing on the phone, "The only thing I heard him say was, ‘you got me I give up.’"

Keith Koch said he then heard his brother screaming in agony. Koch talked to his brother after he went to the hospital.

"He said, ‘they beat me up, they kneed me, tased me while I was handcuffed,’” Keith Koch continued, "he said ‘I was on the ground and I was getting kicked.’"

The first and only mention of Corporal John Hall comes at the end of the sworn statement by another officer it reads, "Corporal Hall photographed the merchandise." Meaning the stolen goods from Kroger.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey would not say who made the allegations against Hall.



He did say, "We take these allegations very seriously.” Bailey added, "Conduct, morals and character are all very important when it comes to being a police officer."



A summons will be issued and a court date set for Hall. The police merit commission will also be presented with the case and disciplinary action could be possible. Corporal Hall's attorney said he can't say much right now about the case, but did say Hall has an unblemished record on the force.

